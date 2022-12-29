To the editor:
The front-page article of Dec. 27 about Leonard Mirra that read: “After a recount positioned him to lose his reelection bid by a single vote … .” What does this mean? It means he lost the hand recount of more than 24,000 votes.
The recount of the state representative in the 2nd Essex District was ordered by the secretary of state, which candidate Kristin Kassner requested after receiving 10 fewer votes than candidate Leonard Mirra.
I volunteered at the recounts. The town clerks carried out the operations in accordance with the state requirements. Representatives from both parties attended and reviewed each ballot, and had the opportunity to object.
This has been a long election. The registrars and town clerks have done an impressive job of managing the recounts and remaining objective throughout.
The recount was completed on Thursday, Dec. 8, and the Governor’s Council certified the vote. Two weeks later, four days before Christmas, Mr. Mirra filed a complaint that he should be declared winner of the election!
Then on Dec. 24, Mr. Mirra filed an emergency motion, selecting two ballots out of all those he objected to in his first complaint, again requesting he be declared as the winner based on those two ballots.
Up until now, this has been democracy in action, but this latest scheme seems more of an attempt to sway public opinion in a rush to judgment.
There is a lot to do ahead of us starting in the new year – the 2nd Essex District deserves representation starting Jan. 4.
ELIZABETH KILCOYNE
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.