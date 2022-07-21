To the editor:
With the closing of Haley’s on Route 1 by the end of the rail trail, there is now a huge loss to the South End of Newburyport for a place to stop for ice cream, a soda, frap, hamburger and more.
It was a place which Nancy and Michael Roy brought the community together with friendship, good food and wonderful ice cream outings. But after the sale of Haley’s, it went downhill – now closed.
It was a very important place for area kids and parents to stop after sporting events to congregate, a place for seniors to gather over lunch or an ice cream stop at 3 in the afternoon. Now, all that is no longer there for a fun stop.
Let us hope that when the area is redeveloped that there will be some part of Haley’s which will continue to be part of this community gathering place.
Making a park-like area with a small Haley’s to reopen as part of the new community on Boston Way, called Newburyport Crossing; it would be a wonderful asset to the area for a place to enjoy for an outing and an ice cream treat.
It would be a very smart move for all living in the area and for the South End of Newburyport to have some type of area available again for all to enjoy. It also has easy parking, with no need to fight for a parking space downtown to enjoy a gathering at one of the picnic tables.
Let us hope it will return in some way for the South End of town needs this spot to return.
Note as reported in the Newburyport Daily News, Oct. 19, 2021, by Dave Rogers: “Housing complex proposed at Route 1 at Haley’s.” For more reading on the development of the area: “Haley’s Ice Cream, a local institution for almost 20 years, could be demolished to make way for a 94-unit, four-story housing complex proposed by property owner Louis Minicucci Jr. of MINCO Development Corp.
“The proposal, which includes 24 affordable housing units, calls for 11 three-bedroom, 29 two-bedroom, 29 one-bedroom and 25 studio apartments in a 100,000-square-foot building along Route 1 parallel to the Clipper City Rail Trail … .” The whole article can be found online.
Like we need more traffic on Route 1 and Parker Street!
MARGE MOTES
Newburyport
