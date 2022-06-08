To the editor:
Hi, I am Sofia Bellacqua and for my civics action project, I am trying to bring awareness to strokes.
I am from Pentucket Middle School and we are doing projects to make changes within our community. Each year, more than 15 million people worldwide have strokes and 5 million of those 15 million pass away.
By bringing awareness to the side effects of strokes, many people may be saved. Although strokes cannot be prevented, people having strokes could be saved by getting help sooner.
Finally, I would appreciate it if you could write a news story about this topic, it would mean a lot to me and the lives that could be saved by bringing awareness to this topic.
SOFIA BELLACQUA
West Newbury
