To the editor:
At the Jan. 31 meeting, the Newburyport City Council unanimously voted to purchase the land plot at 57 Low Street. The Advocacy Committee of the Friends of the Newburyport Youth Services (FoNYS) would like to thank the City Council and Mayor Sean Reardon for working together to purchase the property and hope we can all agree that finding a home for Newburyport Youth Services (NYS) is a top priority. NYS is more than a department in the City of Newburyport, it is a lifeline for many youths and their parents, caregivers, and grandparents, serving around 2,400 individuals annually, and 57 Low Street should be the permanent home that we have been looking for to serve our youth.
Communities must invest in their young people. NYS’ dedicated staff supports positive youth development through recreation programs, youth and family support services and has adapted to multiple setbacks and challenges to serve the best interest of our youth.
There is more to come but we must keep our eye on our shared objective: establishing a permanent home for Newburyport Youth Services. A dedicated space for young people to make friends, learn new skills, spur the imagination, and have fun is vital to helping our community prosper and grow.
We cannot do this alone. The Advocacy Committee of the FoNYS looks forward to engaging with community members, young people, city officials, the Mayor, and City Councilors to solidify 57 Low Street as the new location for NYS. Please visit our website at www.friendsofnys.org or follow us on social media to learn how to get involved.
LAURIE NAUGHTON on behalf of the Advocacy Committee of the Friends of the Newburyport Youth Services
Newburyport
