To the editor:
As the manager of the Newburyport Waterfront Park, I am in the unique position to answer the March 4 letter writer’s question “Does Newburyport need waterfront bathrooms?” and Councilor Zeid’s asking the same question on Feb. 28. Wearing my little orange work vest, so people recognize they can approach me, the absolutely most frequent question I receive along the boardwalk or in the park is, “Where is the nearest restroom?”
It’s a valid question and depending on the time of year and the hour of the day, I am able to direct them to a facility. What needs to be clarified is that the restrooms in Newburyport are only open seasonally. For example, the much-touted restrooms at the new Harbormaster House are open from May 15 to Oct. 15 and then only from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (or possibly 9 p.m. in summer). The same goes for the public restrooms by the Information Booth on Merrimac Street: only open May 15 to Oct.15. Who knows where people “go” during the Halloween, Holiday Open House and Santa events?
Also, please realize that the Firehouse Center restrooms are only open Wednesday – Sunday from 12 -5 p.m. (or at showtime). Of course, from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. one can gain access to the Firehouse restroom through Sea Level Restaurant. My heart goes out to the wheelchair user who needs to figure this out and navigate through a crowded restaurant to find the elevator down to the basement restrooms. An hours chart is needed.
Then, there is the new parking garage; yes, there is one public restroom, which I hunted to find from the Merrimac Street entrance (not where the cars enter on Titcomb Street), because there is no signage anywhere pointing it out. The Police Station does house a 24-hour restroom, which is also not advertised.
At the moment, if you are a visitor before 11:30 a.m., what the city provides is three clean port-a-pots, one of which is wheelchair accessible, next to the Information Booth. Is this the best we can do for the people who come to visit the “jewel of Newburyport,” our Waterfront Park and boardwalk?
Please, let’s create clearly marked restroom facilities that make visitors to our fair city feel wholly welcome, with a desire to share the experience, return or even invest in its future.
EDITH HEYCK
Newburyport
