To the editor:
I have recently become aware of Massachusetts Senate Bill 1384 (House Bill 2381); this bill concerns End of Life Options and is currently in the Joint Committee on Health Financing. I am urging our State Representative, Leonard Mirra, who is a sponsor of this bill and on the Joint Committee, to help move the bill to the Senate Ways and Means Committee, and I hope others will do the same. It is very important to get this bill moved quickly so that it can be voted on, passed and signed by the end of the current session. When passed, it will legally end the suffering of many.
I worked as a nurse in the oncology unit at the [Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center] in [Lebanon], N.H., there I saw too much suffering and wondered why there was no way to end it. This bill addresses that. I have also experienced this suffering in three close relatives who chose to end their own lives without the aid of their doctors. It has caused our family a great deal of pain and regrets.
I believe it is the ultimate right of a person who is suffering to be able to control their deaths. There is strong public support for this right; the Boston Globe reported about 70% of people support this as do a majority of physicians.
You can read the details of Senate Bill 1384 (House Bill 2381) on line.
PHYLLIS OREM
Newbury
