To the editor:
Amid the discussion of changing Amesbury’s mascot from an image of a Native American, there is one point that I’m not hearing made: Who owns an identity and who has the right to use it? When I was a child, my closest cousin stole a Matchbox car from a local toy store. His mother confronted the situation with care and firmness.
In minutes, they were back in the store, my cousin in tears, handing back what did not belong to him and making an apology. It was difficult, but it was the right thing to do, and a strong lesson was learned. I have always hoped that if confronted with the same situation as a parent, I would make the same strong choice. We, the city of Amesbury, have been in possession of something that does not belong to us. And there is a difficult choice to make in righting a wrong.
Our predecessors chose an image that did not belong to them. That does not make them bad people. They acted out of good intention and with available information.
But now across the country, Native American groups are insisting that their identity not be used this way. To know what we know now and not act to correct would be immoral. An argument has been made that the time and resources spent in correcting this wrong should be spent improving academics and test scores.
If school were only about that kind of output, we could surely focus more on drills and memorization, pumping out excellent test takers and robotic workers.
But education has never been just about knowledge. Knowledge without values and ethics is dangerous because knowledge used unethically causes harm. Our mascot is not a problem. It is an opportunity for all of us to be students of human understanding and the strength of doing the right thing. Changing our mascot, restoring dignity, and righting a wrong doesn’t change our history. It improves our present.
BRUCE DEVEAU
Amesbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.