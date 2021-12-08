To the editor:
This past weekend the Museum of Old Newbury reopened with an explosion of horticultural creativity thanks to the expertise of the Newburyport Garden Club, the Newbury Garden Club, the West Newbury Garden Club and the Horticultural Society of Newburyport. Lillian Newbert contributed outdoor decoration. Holiday magic was displayed at every turn showcasing each club’s generous participation. This annual tradition continues once again and museum members and visitors are very grateful for the decorators’ spirit, dedication and talent.
LOIS WALKER VALEO
Museum of Old Newbury
Newburyport
