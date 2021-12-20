To the editor:
I blame “The X-Files” for my biggest teenage fear: alien abduction. It seems a silly fear now, but it communicates how safe I felt.
For me, the only threat was something from faraway. Something unknowable. Something that, on balance, felt more unreal than real.
My high school students’ teenage fears are different. They fear being shot in English class. Last week, a threat about school shootings circulated on a social media site called TikTok.
It is being investigated by the FBI now. Last Friday, the day an unforgivable someone had slated for national student slaughter, my school’s absence list was massive. See, my students’ fear is more real than unreal.
For years, I have seen students tense when a benign “Stay in Place” is called over the PA. Worse is their wide, alert eyes when the call is for a lockdown.
When a hallway of heavy doors clap shut. When teachers order them away from windows. From their hushed corners, they exchange unnerved glances and scan their phones for information, for confirmation: This time it is here; this time it is us.
Teachers do our best to protect our beloved charges – but classroom keys cannot lock out fear. I wish we could shield them, gather them to us like a swan does her cygnets. I wish I had a white wing wide enough to block them from America’s dangerous realities.
I wish.
Instead, during drills, I remind them to stay quiet and then post myself nearest the door. I look back to them, protectively grouped together, and think what a privilege it was that, at their age, my biggest fear was a mysterious light from above on a quiet night.
At my post, I grieve for the childhoods they could have had if not for our nation’s obdurate, negligent complacency.
MARGARET FLAHERTY
Newburyport
