To the editor:
This letter is a reflection on the intent of a generous local conservationist and Audubon Society member.
Mrs. Clara DeWindt purchased the land known as March’s Hill and donated the parcel to the city in 1954 for the benefit of all residents as a park to avoid a proposed development for a supermarket.
Unfortunately, I did not know her personally but did meet with her and her caregivers during her last years as a resident at Brigham Manor. She was an active member of our community, wrote insightful articles for our newspaper on birds both resident and migrating, and gave related walking tours on the hill.
Today, indigo buntings, red-eyed vireos bluebirds, Carolina wrens to name a few, nest and feast on the many wild plants that abound – pokeweed, wild raspberry, etc., complementing our successful pollinator garden. Aside from winter sledding, people of all ages and interests have appreciated its passive recreational venue.
Please take a walk in this stand of trees and ponder what is happening to this semi wild area. The evidence is clear and we should all be very concerned.
Maybe, just maybe, now is the moment to address our current exploitative relationship with the trees and wild plants by utilizing this area as an educational tool that would bookend the rail trail.
Fortunately, the city has several organizations, including a tree committee, friends of the trees, horticultural society, garden club, as well as city agency experts and volunteers who may be interested in coming together to formulate a plan in the spirit of Mrs. DeWindt’s legacy to all Newburyporters.
CHERYL SMITH
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.