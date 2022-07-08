To the editor:
After more than a year of planning, Newbury Town Day dawned on June 18, with activities taking place all over town from 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
The enthusiastic support and commitment of the activity leaders, Newbury Select Board and Newbury residents were intrinsic to the success of this event, which aimed to bring together the community and showcase our town.
The weather cooperated as hundreds of people attended the more than 20 different activities, spreading from Plum Island to Byfield – a distance of nine miles – and along High Road past the Lower Green.
Events at the dozen locations included historical tours and talks, demos by Newbury artists and artisans, an interactive children’s theater experience, an old-fashioned square dance, and tours of the police and fire stations.
And, of course, there was food and music throughout the day, beginning with the Boy Scout breakfast and concluding with the Revel Up band at Byfield Community Arts Center. Special thanks to volunteers from the Newbury Food Pantry.
More important, it was an opportunity for residents to learn more about their community, to make unexpected connections with neighbors, and to see and learn new things about our historic and picturesque town.
And there’s more. The brilliant “Natural Landmarks of Newbury” art exhibit, pairing the work of Newbury artists with interpretive descriptions by naturalists, continues through July 8 at the Newbury Public Library on Lunt Street in Byfield.
We appreciate the great support of Historic New England and The Daily News, and the confidence in this first-ever event shown by our sponsors: the Town of Newbury, the Institution for Savings and the local Cultural Councils of Amesbury, Georgetown, Newbury and Newburyport.
The event was made possible thanks to their generous funding. Given the momentum, Newbury Town Day is destined to become a summer tradition. If you’d like to participate in planning for next year, please contact us at newburytownday@gmail.com.
And you can still contribute your recipe to the Newbury Town Day cookbook, “The Community Cooks,” until Aug. 31. We welcome recipes from the entire Greater Newburyport community, especially if there’s a story reminiscent of our town. For instructions, please email us.
HEIDI FRAM
ROBIN LAWSON
Co-Chairs
Newbury Town Day
