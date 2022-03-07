To the editor:
The new police station on Morgan Avenue in Newbury, it’s a gem.
For those who have seen it inside and out, there is much to be thankful for in the realization of an efficient and effective building serving the best interests of Newbury and surrounding communities.
Congratulations to each and every member of the team that took the kick-off, carried the ball down the field, over the goal line in a critical procurement, design and construction touchdown and point after touchdown. Additional thanks to the many people of Newbury who spent years of their lives working to this end, and ultimately funded a very much needed new police station.
The collective work of all has paid off in spades.
Congratulations to Police Chief John Lucey and the entire police staff.
Please be aware your daily commitment to the safety and well being of the community is recognized and appreciated more than you know.
JIM MORAN
Newbury
