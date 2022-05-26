To the editor:
Democracy and the democratic process is under threat in Newbury. The Select Board is attempting to leverage legal strategies to deny the voter’s confirmed preference and to block voters from expressing themselves.
During this week’s Newbury Select Board meeting, there was an attempt by the Board Chair to re-define the term “will of the people.” There was also a statement made the Select Board about why they could not assist the residents of Larkin Road in their efforts to install a gate at the culvert because “I’m not going to do anything illegal.”
I know of no one on or related to the Larkin Road issues that has knowingly asked the Select Board to do anything illegal.
This entire affair has morphed from a local, neighborhood issue into a threat to basic democracy. The voters clearly made their preference known; the vote was not close. The Select Board (and Finance Committee) have decided they will refuse to accept that vote; they will work to undermine it.
No voter who voted for the gate installation on Larkin Road was unaware the installation would restrict traffic. To now suggest another Town Meeting must be held to vote on whether the road should be “closed” is disingenuous when such a vote has already been held. The suggestion voters did not know they were voting to restrict through traffic when they voted for the gate is ridiculous. It is merely legal gamesmanship.
Even with another meeting and vote, how do the residents of Larkin Road know the Select Board will respect the results? Where is any suggestion they will do so?
Now the Select Board is attempting to prevent those who want to speak at Board meetings from doing so. The Chair of the Select Board seems to think she already knows what speakers will say, therefore there is no point to let them speak.
It was made clear at the recent Town Meeting, the Moderator would berate and attempt to intimidate anyone who he disagreed with, and his effort to undermine the democratic process was clear.
The citizens of Newbury have every right to speak up at Select Board meetings, whether the Select Board agrees with what they have to say or not. They also have every right to speak at a Town Meeting.
The attempt to restrict both based only on an effort to stop any and all opposition is not democratic. It is oligarchal. We might also deem it “Russian.” More seriously, it is not American.
Newbury voters must send a loud and clear message, by any legal means possible, they will not tolerate these attacks on democracy. Otherwise, they will lose any voice they have in how the town is governed.
Robert Ross
Newbury
