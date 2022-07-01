To the editor:
The early June article in the paper about the Larkin Road culvert stated that road closure caused confusion and ambulance drivers and firefighters drove down the wrong road. I am confused as to why that would happen as the road and culvert have never been open to ambulances or fire trucks. The old culvert could not handle the weight of these vehicles.
Also the article made it sound like Larkin Road was a main road and the residents want to close it. That is simply not true.
Larkin/Parish was created by the Chute family in the 1600s to go from their home at 66 Parish Road to church. Later when other homes were built on Larkin Road, parts of the road were paved. Larkin Road was not entirely paved until about 2015.
Larkin/Parish Road was discovered by Georgetown residents as a cut-through to Interstate 95, but the road was not intended for that use.
The road is very narrow and not designed to accommodate traffic other than for the homes on the street. Heavy traffic could cause dire circumstances.
Also, not having a gate at the culvert could pose a serious delay for emergency vehicles. The road is so narrow, an ambulance or fire truck is more likely to get behind a vehicle it is unable to pass or to safely pass a vehicle coming in the opposite direction.
As for being fair to all taxpayers, I feel confident residents at 66 Parish Road would also vote for a gate.
Newbury residents attended many Select Board meetings asking for a gate to ensure safety on Larkin Road. The SB decided to let the town vote at the annual Town Meeting if the town should install a gate. The citizens overwhelmingly voted for a gate. To the shock and distress of the people of Newbury, the SB decided not to honor that vote.
The citizens of Newbury have now called for a Special Town Meeting. We hope the SB will honor this vote and do what is best for all of Newbury.
NAN MCKENNA
Georgetown
