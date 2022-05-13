To the editor:
We want to thank the citizens of Newbury for voting in support of Article 4 at Newbury’s annual Town Meeting. We greatly appreciate your support!
In the days following Town Meeting, citizens have learned that Newbury’s Select Board Chair intends to ignore an article that was voted on and passed by the will of the people at Newbury Town Meeting by a 2-1 margin. After months of meetings with concerned citizens, Newbury’s Select Board voted to allow Article 4 to be decided by “the will of the town” at annual Town Meeting. We are not politicians. We are trying to protect our neighborhood, our children and our neighbors’ children while saving taxpayer money, and that is why we brought Article 4 to the will of the people.
Chair Greco has now shifted her position to claim Article 4 was a “non-binding referendum.” That is simply not true. Furthermore, does the town of Newbury intend to ignore votes and the will of its people whenever it wants? What is the point of Town Meeting? How can we call it “will of the people” if the town can simply decide the people are wrong and ignore their votes? Is it all a charade?
What does this say about democracy in Newbury? Are all articles at Town Meeting dismissible? Why does Newbury feel entitled to dismiss and ignore democratic process? And more importantly, what are regular citizens to do about it? Whether you support Article 4 or you don’t, this development should alarm every citizen in the town of Newbury.
Mark Twain opined: “If voting made any difference, they wouldn’t let us do it.”
Editor’s note: This letter was signed by at least 30 residents of Newbury and Georgetown.
