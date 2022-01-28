To the editor:
Last night, the Newburyport Education Foundation (NEF) board of directors made a truly historic and exciting vote, thanks to a very generous donation made by the Newburyport Area Industrial Development (NAID) Charitable Foundation.
With a unanimous vote, the board voted to invest the recently received $750,000 NAID donation so that their generosity could support NEF programs for years to come.
By voting to move the money into our investment account, our organization will be able to use the interest to continue to fund programs that the NAID Foundation has historically funded in the past.
Throughout the years, the NEF has been extremely fortunate to receive yearly funding from NAID. Numerous partnership grants, innovative proposals that come directly from our teachers, could not have happened without their support.
Examples of these partnership grants include Sailbot, a class taken at Newburyport High School where students engineer and build an unmanned sailboat, which is then entered into the Sailbot International Robotic Sailing Regatta.
Other grants engaged students with community members in exciting projects, such as creating a guide to Newburyport that was used by local Realtors, learning boat modeling with Lowell’s Boat Shop, or writing and performing poetry with local poets.
Other grants paired students with senior citizens to plant gardens, challenged students to create a product idea, and brought students to a local baking operation where they had to put math to work to calculate ingredients.
Each year, teachers propose new ways of bringing learning to life and rely on the NEF for the funds to support their projects and we are grateful to NAID for making so many of these grants possible.
This donation, being our largest single donation ever received, is truly transformative for our organization and will continue to benefit Newburyport’s students for years to come.
We are so thankful that Jim Zampell and the NAID trustees acknowledged the work of our organization.
Although we were sad to hear of NAID’s decision to dissolve, we are thrilled that we will be able to continue to honor them by funding the programs that were most important to them.
CARRIE O’DONNELL
Executive Director
Newburyport Education Foundation
