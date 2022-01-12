To the editor:
Did you make a resolution for 2022 to do something useful for your local community?
Perhaps, you want to answer Mayor Reardon’s call to “step off the sidelines” and “join a city commission or board?” If so, read on!
The Newburyport Historical Commission has three openings at present (one regular and two alternates), and we are seeking volunteers to fill them.
The commission works closely with the staff of the city Planning Office, and has an integral role in the enforcement of our several local preservation ordinances. We also provide advice to the Planning Board, Zoning Board of Appeals and the Community Preservation Committee. We usually meet two evenings per month.
If you care about Newburyport’s historical character and want to help preserve it for future generations, this may be your opportunity. It’s helpful if your background includes familiarity of New England’s historical architecture and our own city’s long and rich history – architectural and otherwise.
As a commissioner, you will become familiar with the preservation standards issued by the U. S. Interior Department, and Newburyport’s local ordinances that define roles and duties of the commission.
Find out more about the commission and its work on the city’s website on the Historical Commission page (under “Government”). There, you can also check our calendar and agendas, and replay recordings of past meetings.
If you’re interested, all you need to do is submit of letter of interest and a resume to the mayor’s office at City Hall. Applications are reviewed by the mayor, who then passes them on to the City Council for approval.
I sincerely hope you will consider volunteering to assist the commission in its important work, thank you!
GLENN RICHARDS
Chair
Newburyport Historical Commission
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.