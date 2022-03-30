To the editor:
The Newburyport Lions Club would like to thank the many local residents who supported this year’s Lions Club $5,000 raffle this year by purchasing one or more tickets of the only 250 sold each year.
The raffle was held on March 15 during one of the club’s monthly meetings. This year marks the 12th consecutive year the fund raiser was a sellout. All proceeds from the raffle go to help the Newburyport Lions continue supporting the many charities they have been supporting in the Greater Newburyport area for years.
To list just a few: NHS boys and girls senior celebration; three $1,000 scholarships to NHS students; support for soup kitchens and food pantries, Pioneer baseball and softball leagues, free eye exams and eye glasses to the needy, the Boys and Girls Club in Salisbury, and many more such associations.
The list of winners in this year’s raffle are: $75: Helen Oakley of Newburyport; Joan Baptist of Amesbury; Denise Dodge of Newburyport; Chris Jackson of Newburyport; Phil and Linda Giordano of Salem, Mass.,; Bill Drinan of Falmouth, Mass.; Kristin Baragona and Spence Tararaxler of Newburyport; Roger Jones of Newburyport; Amanda Kelcourse of Amesbury; and Don Carey of Merrimac.
$100: Michelle Calnan and Denise Dunn of Salem, Mass.; Denise Bradbury of Amesbury; Bert Irving of Salisbury; Myles Vourgarakis of Fremont, N.H.; and Bonnie Ward of Exeter, N.H.
$500: Eric Treem of Georgetown.
Grand prize winner of $5,000: Ray Kingsbury and Brian Young of Newburyport.
We invite all men and women interested in learning more about the Lions, the world’s largest charitable organization to come to a Newburyport Lions Club meeting at the Starboard Galley on Water Street every second and fourth Monday of each month. Or, call Frank Bertolino, membership chairman lion, at 978-270-0365 for more information.
BOB LAFRANCE
Newburyport Lions Club
