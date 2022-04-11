To the editor:
Tonight, (Monday, April 11) a major vote by the City Council will determine the future location of Newburyport Youth Services (NYS).
On Wednesday, April 5, City Council Planning and Development (P&D) Committee members Ed Cameron, Connie Preston and Christine Wallace met jointly with the Newburyport Planning Board to consider zoning changes in the Business Park that would allow NYS to make 59 Low St. its home.
Zoning changes require public noticing and timing, and for efficiency, several matters can be considered at one time. Ordinance 00105_02_14_2022, proposes three changes, one to allow Seafood Handling and one to allow Boat Storage, both by special permit — meaning the Planning Board has oversight — and, most importantly, a Community Center, by right. NYS is effectively a Community Center.
The Planning Board unanimously recommended that Council approve the changes. Two members of the P&D Committee voted to send the changes to the full council for approval, and one voted no. By majority vote of the committee, the ordinance will be opened for debate tonight.
The matter comes before the full council for the first of two readings and it requires a super majority vote, 8 of 11, to pass.
Three things could happen — It will pass with 8 votes, it will fail with less than 8 votes or someone will try to stall the matter by suggesting it stay in committee or try to take the Community Center piece out of the measure — both efforts requiring 6 votes.
There is no logical reason to vote against or delay a zoning change that permits a Community Center and therefore would let NYS use the building as home. Mayor Reardon has explicitly expressed his desire to have NYS there. The previous council voted unanimously to purchase the building with the implied intent of having NYS there. And NYS, along with the community of the whole, has expressed their desire to be there.
And while all the aforementioned is true, this zoning change is only one piece of the puzzle as the city works toward making a final determination on the use of the building.
A "yes" vote amending a zoning table is not the final determination of where NYS makes a home, but a "no" vote will make sure NYS will not be allowed at Low Street.
BRUCE L. VOGEL
Newburyport City Councilor at large
(Editor's note: The Newburyport City Council meets tonight in person or virtually starting at 7 p.m. To view the agenda, go to the city's website: cityofnewburyport.com)
