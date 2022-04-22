To the editor:
To say I was shy as a kid would be an understatement. I never wanted to leave my mom’s side, and if I had to, I’d cry until she returned. Eventually I did outgrow the crying, but I’ve always had anxiety when it comes to trying something new.
And that was the case, when my family moved to town and I was sent to a NYS summer camp by myself, not knowing anyone else. I hated it.
But I returned the following year and slowly but surely it grew on me.
Soon, I joined some of the after school programs, such as Destination Imagination, where I gained confidence and learned to open up and have fun.
Just last year I applied for a position there and scored my first real job as a summer camp counselor. I was nervous, as I had been in that first week of summer camp, but as soon as I walked into the Brown School for orientation, I knew I had nothing to worry about. NYS is about the most welcoming group of people I have ever met. For the first time, they made me feel like I was good at something and that I was supported. I can’t even put into words how much I love everyone there and how happy I felt to be surrounded by such authentic and genuine people.
Like me, so many others depend on NYS, as they have truly done so much to better our community and protect our youth. Lately, Newburyport is especially in need of the support NYS has to offer. In a 2021 study sent out to all Newburyport schools, 72% of youth reported that they did not feel valued by their community (Developmental Assets: A Profile of Your Youth). These numbers are disheartening, and need to be addressed. According to the American Psychological Association, a child’s mental health “has a complex interactive relationship with their physical health and their ability to succeed in school, at work and in society.” (Children’s Mental Health). You cannot put a price tag on one’s mental health, life, or feeling like they belong. In times like these, when youth are struggling, the urgency of NYS finding a permanent home is brought to light.
The 59 Low St. property, which the city now owns, would be the perfect place for NYS. According to the Site Selection Committee Results, which were presented to the community this winter, the 59 Low St. property received a score of 191 out of 261 total points, based on criteria such as accessibility, environmental impacts, NYS needs, development, and location (Egmont). Although none of the locations are perfect, this was one of the top scoring properties.
In addition to its high score, the Low Street property meets the haste at which NYS needs it. Andi Egmont, director of NYS, revealed in a presentation this past December “that Low street, by far, would be the quickest one [to move into]” (Egmont).
On Feb. 8, the city verified that NYS would fit on the property. The site also allows for expansion, to include a gym and parking. In addition, the site is located on a MVRTA route and is in a centralized location for much of the city. The fact that middle and elementary schoolers would be able to walk to this location after school is so important. When NYS was located at the Brown School it was not easily accessible, especially for those with working or single parents. The 59 Low St. property would allow everyone to access NYS programs, which I think is especially important in our city, where wealth plays a huge role in a child’s opportunities.
While I have learned that Mayor Reardon has come out in support of NYS moving to Low Street, I understand that some city councilors are in favor of NYS moving back to the Brown. However, I strongly suggest they reconsider their decision and ask the voters preferences before the vote. The Brown School would be more expensive, harder to access, and would take lots of time and work to make it functional, including removing the asbestos, and replacing the entire HVAC system. Moving to Low Street will allow NYS to expand their outreach and positive impact on the community. For the well-being of our youth and future, NYS needs a central and permanent home, and I urge you all to speak out. It is time to give back to the organization that has given so much to our community.
ELIZABETH METSKER
Newburyport
The writer is a sophomore at Newburyport High School.
