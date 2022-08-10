To the editor:
In 2006, Lisë Reid became Newburyport’s contract parks coordinator and city staff in 2010.
She became parks director when Donna Holaday created the Parks Department in 2014. Over Reid’s 16 years, it has gone from a small volunteer operation to being a major parks system that is envied by towns and visitors near and far. Many thousands of likes, follows and five-star reviews attest to the amazing work she has done.
So, why would the mayor want to get rid of her. Could one of his closest handlers wish to start taking credit for Reid’s excellent work? I wonder, because The Daily News’ report of funding for reclamation of the Bartlet Mall, and other projects, doesn’t mention the years Lisë Reid spent researching the best way to do this, nor her assistance in acquiring those funds.
He knows he can’t terminate her based on performance, but perhaps he could eliminate the Parks Department. He commissions a sketchy study of cost savings in Newburyport, a study which, conveniently, suggests moving the Parks Department into the DPS.
He fires Lisë Reid, in writing, with one week’s(!) notice, and obliterates the Parks Department; some city councilors say this was illegal, violating the city charter in multiple ways. Becoming aware of being found out, the mayor now backpedals vigorously, pretending that Reid still works for the city, and that he’s doing things right; this seems like being a bit economical with the truth.
Cost savings? No way! Reid’s salary may save money at first, but at a high cost: the city won’t now receive tens of thousands of dollars each year from the Parks Conservancy that Reid coordinated, nor grant funding in addition to the almost $11 million she acquired over her tenure.
Why would you put Parks under the DPS anyway? It’s not that Tony Furnari isn’t good at his job, but the current DPS mission is too ponderous to be done well.
Adding 26 parks in addition to playgrounds, athletic fields, rail trails and more will have one major effect: Newburyport’s beautiful parks system will descend to the same woeful condition as most of our sidewalks, streets and roads.
Whether it’s willfulness or ignorance, I don’t think this mayor knows anything about governing or about managing people. In my opinion, he is as unfit for public office and as duplicitous as Donald Trump.
Do we have a recall election process?
ROBERT KELLER
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.