The Newbury April 26th annual Town Meeting warrant at Article 19 is a Select Board/Finance Committee ask of transfer of $2.5 million dollars from "FreeCash/Taxpayer Savings' Account" into the "Town Hall Project Account' which currently has a balance, according to our town administrator, of about $1.2 million dollars.
That totals $3.7 million dollars into this Town Hall Project Account, should the motion pass. Let's visit this "project." And please know there is no committee formed, nor proposal forwarded nor presented of such a "project" at this minute offered by leadership, despite the troublesome voting history in these regards and their visions. I submit by resident voters articles annual Town Meeting approved (ATM), any project begins with the by-leadership purposely vacant Town Hall re-building at High Street and Morgan Avenue.
In review, by January 2017 ATM, a combined $6.5 million dollars was approved for both a stand-alone police station and a renovated town hall. Quoting the Article: to appropriate monies for "... remodeling, reconstructing and making extraordinary repairs to the Town Hall."
Instead of following through on that vote, current leadership over the next two years and votes presented a mega-complex vision not citizen majority desired and voted down. By the time the stand-alone police station building of '17 was returned to citizen vote in late 2019, the $6.5 million dollars committed for both Police Station and Town Hall had been totally dedicated to the Police Station building, with an additional $1.7 million dollar November 2019 ATM ask then necessary just to build the station now complete at $8.2 million dollars.
However, with the ask from taxpayers for the additional police funds at that ATM vote came also an ask to re-seed/appropriate the Town Hall Project Account with $1 million dollars and voter approved. This money is represented in the Newbury Town Annual Report of 2020 and is worded to indicate such renovation to come.
We have a beautiful building overlooking the Upper Green capable of handling the administrations of either Town Hall or the Council On Aging responsibly, and Yankee-prudent, fiscally minded. Resident taxpayers should be ATM voting on who/which organization is to be so privileged in taking over that building, the building ATM voted on to be made a shining star again.
In fact, if the Town hall administration was moved back to High Road, why not consider in the blessed interests of interaction of our oldest and youngest residents, modifying the existing and underutilized building overlooking Central Park Fields and Parker River Marsh and accommodate the Council On Aging there too, and create such a great symbiosis?
And, savings for all.
JACK RYBICKI
Newbury
