The answer to a recent Daily News puzzle was a quote from Josh Billings.
Billings, pen name for Henry Wheeler Shaw, was a 19th century humorist whose many quotes are relevant today.
In his time, the nation grappled with the Civil War and its aftermath; today, the nation grapples with the aftermath of the 45th presidency and the strategic Big Lie that underpinned the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Here are two Billings quotations: “There are lots of people who mistake their imagination for their memory” and “The trouble with people is not that they don’t know but that they know so much that ain’t so.”
People on both sides of today’s ideological divide, assured of their right reasoning, could apply these Billings quotes to their opposition. But is one side closer to the truth than the other?
Truth is not easy to find when what we call “news” is better categorized as “propaganda.” My teachers stressed the distinction between news (objective facts, what is demonstrably true) and subjective opinion pieces.
Respected news reporters told the facts and were careful to eliminate bias. A news platform that upholds that tradition today, presenting news and then offering opposing perspectives, is “PBS NewsHour.”
In this it is unlike the wildly popular “news” channels that promote subjective viewpoints even when unsupported by facts – the Fox News Channel comes to mind.
Branding news sources as either conservative or liberal is to undercut what news reporting is or should be.
When reputable news sources state that our former president continues to lie when he says the election was stolen, it is not because they are liberal but because it has been proven to be true over and over again.
And media platforms that are biased to the point of lying in support of a particular perspective are not delivering news. Because many people believe those messages are masquerading as news, our ideological differences have become impenetrable walls.
We do not see the same truth. And with no agreed-upon ground upon which to base a discussion, how can we speak with each other?
Josh Billings had an apt response to this question, too: “When the truth is in your way, you are on the wrong road.”
