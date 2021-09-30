To the editor:
Your editorial of Sept. 24 (“An embarrassment at the polls”) castigates voters for not doing their civic duty.
But you, The Daily News, did not do your own civic duty. On the day of the primaries, Sept. 21, your paper devoted not a single word to the elections. You made no reference to the candidates, the issues, the polling places, or even the fact that it was an election day.
Sure, you ran articles and held forums leading up to the elections. But not everyone knows or remembers when the primaries are held.
You apparently expect voters to take their cues from lawn signs, which generally don’t specify primary dates.
You want an informed electorate? Inform us.
David Brittan
Newburyport
