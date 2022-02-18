To the editor:
By comparing a high school curriculum to the Nazi “Final Solution” which caused six million people to be tortured and murdered, a letter to the editor on Feb. 17 is once again crossing a line as well as revealing the extent of the writer’s ignorance of history.
This letter is deeply insulting to the school committee all of whom, I am sure are people of conscience, integrity, and commitment in spite of his claims. It also reeks of the white privilege and ingrained racism he claims does not exist.
Instead of his usual parroting of superficial right wing talking points on all subjects, he should try doing what he recommends for Newburyport High School students — which is exercising his own “intellectual capabilities” and examine the facts himself.
Critical Race Theory, unknown to most until a few years ago, has not invaded the classrooms of Newburyport. It is simply, according to Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, a controversy and scare campaign by GOP operatives. And why, you may ask, would they do that? Because it is an easy and effective way to energize the Trump base and turn out voters for the midterms and a chance to reclaim congress.
It is unfortunate that Republicans, for crass political purposes, are blocking among other things, the possibility of a constructive national conversation in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, about common decency and basic human rights. There are the rights of all citizens to be treated equally regardless of race, religion or sex. The last time I looked, this is the so-called “American way of life that has been an inspiration to the world for generations” that the Feb. 17 letter writer describes.
Until we as a country face the realities of how our history has brought us to this moment in time, we will never be able to find a way forward to become the country that resembles more the ideals we profess.
PATRICIA WARD
Newburyport
