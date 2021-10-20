To the editor:
The petty sniping that our city councilors are doing in the paper is beneath their office.
When I was a school superintendent, our administrative team agreed and dutifully adhered to one overarching norm on how we would do business. We agreed that we would never publicly criticize a team member.
Oh, we certainly had major disagreements, but we never barked about each other in the public. Just look at the mess our federal government is as they outdo one another with biting retorts about one another, only serving to undermine their core mission of moving this country forward.
Councilor Jared Eigerman would best serve this community by forging positive partnerships with his colleagues to address the long-overdue needs of this city.
Let’s focus on building a world-class hotel/conference center, fix our streets, ensure that our downtown is clean and inviting, and figure out how the average citizen with a rather thin wallet can afford to live in this city.
William Shuttleworth
Newburyport
