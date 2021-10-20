To the editor:
Much has been written in this publication regarding the two mayoral candidates, Charlie Tontar and Sean Reardon, and much has been discussed among the citizens in our town.
Opinions vary, but in general what I hear is that most agree Charlie Tontar has deep experience working in our city administration, and his opponent is really a nice guy. I have no reason to doubt Sean is a nice fellow, but sometimes just being “nice” is not enough.
I understand he has been involved in our school system, and many parents of school age children hold him in high regard. But I respectfully ask, can his experience match up to that of Charlie Tontar?
· 8 years on Newburyport’s City Council
· Chair for the Budget & Finance, Public Utilities, Public Safety and Education Committees
· 10+ years building relationships with our city, state, and federal stakeholders, organizations, and listening to the residents of Newburyport
I might add as well, anyone who has spent time with Charlie knows he too is a nice guy. He also cares deeply about our town, he’s ready to be mayor on Day 1, and there is no one who will work harder for us than Charlie.
Ann Brown
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.