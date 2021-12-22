To the editor:
In response to a recent "In the Spirit" column, "there may be 'no proof' of an Eternal Spirit." Au contraire.
How ever implausible it may be or sound, that position is no longer tenable. And that is the "good news."
The bad news is that this literal proof for faith comes within a wholly new interpretation of the incarnation and moral teaching of Christ. This teaching is now undergoing open trials and if it proves to be authentic, a lot of history will have to be rewritten!
Watch for ecclesiastic feathers to fly.
ROBERT LANDBECK
Dedham, Maine
