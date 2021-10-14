To the editor:
Having been a teacher for more than 20 years and having seen so many children come through my classroom, I’ve spent a lot of time on character education and building great citizens.
I know what skills and characteristics make a great leader — I see it play out in my classroom every day.
I’ve known Sean Reardon for a very long time. I know his character. I know him as a person. He’s responsible, respectful and reliable. He has a deep and genuine willingness to help others.
He can see the big picture. He makes people feel welcome, comfortable and safe, especially when someone is asking the hard questions. He is a good listener and as my husband always says, “Kath, the world needs more listeners.”
In my classroom, we focus our discussions on being relevant, insightful and thoughtful. With our next mayor, that’s what we would ask for, and that is what we will get with Sean Reardon.
In every leader, there’s an expectation that he or she needs certain past experiences to lead. But the truth is, a great leader will come with his or her own set of experiences, background knowledge and surround themselves with a team of strong, motivated, knowledgeable people.
When a good leader is invested, self-motivated and can bring people together effortlessly, amazing things can happen! I truly believe Sean Reardon can make amazing things happen.
There’s something to be said about the drive to do well, the drive to take risks, the drive to have to work harder. It can inspire energy within others, motivate them and together make positive differences.
As I tell my students, when we take risks, we allow creativity and new ways of thinking to happen. We come up with even better ideas than anyone thought possible. For me, what I most like to see is a sense of passion.
Sean Reardon is someone who has that drive and that passion to work hard for it, work hard for us, and give it his all. Sean comes with big ideas, a big vision, a big heart and a lot of determination.
We teach our students the Clipper Values: respect, responsibility and kindness.
There’s no truer Clipper than Sean Reardon.
Kathleen Petrie
Newburyport
