To the editor:
I’m writing to endorse Brian Callahan’s reelection to the Newburyport School Committee.
Rather, I’m writing to endorse Brian Callahan, the man himself. I do not have children in the Newburyport school system, but I know if I did that nobody would fight harder for them than Brian.
I have been friends with Brian for almost 25 years, before he was married, before he had children. But even then, as a young guy working at a record label (one with an intense relationship with British rock music, to be sure), he had an uncommon integrity.
He challenges everything that he thinks is wrong, often loudly, always directly – and that candor can sometimes seem confrontational and rub people the wrong way.
It certainly did when I first met him! As I got to know him, I realized that he has an utter lack of animosity or ego. His engagement stems simply from his unwavering commitment to ensuring things are right.
And Brian lives to engage: with his family, his friends, his community, his work. He has a fierce loyalty, but that doesn’t mean he won’t challenge his friends; quite the opposite.
He holds everyone to the same standard of decency he holds himself. You could not have a better advocate on your side, as long as your side is the joint pursuit of the best solution.
So, frankly, I do not have a stake in the upcoming Newburyport School Committee election.
But you will never meet anyone with a bigger heart than Brian Callahan, nor anyone with a more dedicated commitment to his word.
Jeff Adams
Medford
