To the editor:
One fact is consistently absent from all of the recent articles about Reservation Terrace.
That fact is that nothing was being done until my mayoral campaign filmed an on-site video highlighting the long-present flooding situation.
When we interviewed Leila Wright during that filming session, she told us that no city officials had visited the site, and that we were the first people to show any interest.
The Wrights’ basement was being flooded twice a day, and their next-door neighbor had stopped paying her property taxes when she was forced to move out of her home due to the incursion of water and sand.
According to the Reservation Terrace residents, Mayor Donna Holaday’s only response to their multiple complaints over a long period of time was a single telephone message saying, “You’re on your own. There’s nothing I can do.”
Filming one of our many campaign videos of Newburyport’s problems at Reservation Terrace apparently embarrassed Mayor Holaday into responding, after months of doing nothing about the situation.
Similarly, the long-abandoned gas station at the corner of State and High streets had also been ignored for years by Mayor Holaday and the do-nothing city councilors.
Not until my campaign interviewed the unhappy abutters, filmed a video describing the situation and posted it on our campaign website did the mayor do anything about cleaning up this eyesore.
Soon, it became increasingly apparent that the other mayoral candidates – who were and remain bereft of any worthwhile ideas of their own – were using my website as their playbook.
It is unfortunate that so many voters fell for such vague campaign goals as “climate resiliency,” “diversity and inclusion,” “school support” and other relatively immeasurable and largely meaningless concepts, instead of voting for real change and tangible improvements.
In so doing, they have rewarded the fast-talking salesman and School Committee member responsible for introducing racially divisive and academically unproductive curricula into Newburyport’s public schools.
Nevertheless, it is extremely gratifying that our campaign’s primary mission of making Newburyport more beautiful has already made a difference by spurring action at these two long-neglected sites.
Will the new mayor continue working his way through the problems illustrated by my campaign videos? It will be interesting to see if he can do as much in four years as we accomplished in just four months.
WARREN RUSSO
Newburyport
