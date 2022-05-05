To the editor:
Newburyport Youth Services (NYS) is an important and valued community organization in the city of Newburyport. It provides a safe and welcoming space for our young people to share their hopes, dreams and fears with trusted and educated staff. The city of Newburyport is lucky to have a longtime leader at NYS, like Andrea Egmont, who has invested 17 years into caring for and nurturing Newburyport’s children. As residents who are concerned about the lack of meaningful support and empathy for NYS, its staff, and what it represents, we had to share what the organization has meant to us.
Since its inception, NYS has provided more than just after-school programming and summer camps for youth. NYS programs and supports are designed to meet specific needs of youth and families in the community and to inspire and nurture all youth, including but not limited to young girls and women, students of color, and youth that identify as LGBTQIA+. Discrimination experienced by young people in these groups negatively impacts their feelings of inclusion and belonging, as well as self-confidence, safety, and wellness. In supporting all young people, NYS programming will continue to be responsive to and a reflection of the needs of the populations it serves.
NYS programs are informed by data and community input. Debby Irving was brought to Newburyport as part of the Parent Speaker Series and was chosen in response to requests from parents about how to talk to their children about race. The upcoming dance hosted by NYS and NAGLY North, an affinity group for young people who identify as LGBTQIA+, is open to all high school youth, and is designed to create a safe and supportive environment where all young people feel that they are valued and that they belong.
In recent weeks, NYS’ attempts to bring these targeted and necessary programs around race and sexuality and gender identity have been met with attacks from a small but vocal minority. We believe these voices do not represent the majority of our community, who greatly value all efforts to create greater inclusion and equity, especially for those most vulnerable and underserved.
Newburyport is a small community where we know our neighbors, cheer for our friends’ children at sporting events and theater performances, and raise money for our schools. It is a community that seeks to value each and every employee, community organization, business and resident that makes Newburyport what it is today. This diversity should be celebrated. While we may have differences of opinion in how we raise our children, NYS programming should be created to reflect the wants and needs of our community as a whole.
We stand with NYS and with all members of our community. We celebrate our differences and we invite our fellow citizens to also show their support and solidarity by speaking up and showing up.
NEWBURYPORT’S DIVERSITY, EQUITY and INCLUSION ALLIANCE
Complete list of supporters can be found on our website:https://nbptdeialliance.com/2022/05/nys-support/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.