To the editor:
Newburyport Youth Services and the YWCA of Greater Newburyport would like to extend a sincere thank-you to every member of the community that helped to support our Family to Family Holiday Program.
This year brought continued increases in need, and our communities responded. Together, we were able to serve over 1,500 individuals and almost 400 families.
Whether by adopting a family, providing gift cards, stockings, purchasing big-ticket items like bikes and laptops or making a donation, together you brought joy to many for what can be a particularly difficult season.
In a world that feels divisive too often, you came together as a community of 500 elves to bring joy to nearly 2,0000 individuals. We could not make this program possible without each and every member of this community.
This program is about more than the materialism – it’s about the act of helping strangers and receiving help from strangers. That’s called community, and we are so proud to be able to make it happen.
Family to Family is a year-round program that supports youths and families in our area by providing for needs such as school supplies, spring clothes and birthday gifts. From our elf team, we wish you all a wonderful holiday and the happiest of new years!
Family to Family Holiday Program 2021 stats:
We served 1,581 people in families this year! (500 more people than last year); 310 stockings were donated for seniors and single adults; 393 families were served (76 more than last year’s “unprecedented” numbers!); 918 children were served this year! (301 more than last year); 499 elves helped in some way — matched with a family, donations, gift cards, stockings, etc.
Referrals: YWCA Newburyport, 13.4%; Head Start, 6%; Our Neighbors’ Table, 8.7%; Newburyport Youth Services, 11%; The Pettengill House, 22%; Other: 18%; Friend: 20%.
Towns served: West Newbury, 2.6%; Newbury, 3.9%; Newburyport, 26.8%; Rowley, 4%; Amesbury, 30.7%; Salisbury, 29.4%.
ANDI EGMONT
NYS Director
TRISH BOATENG
TINA LOS
TAMMY COTTER
LAUREN DEMSKI
Newburyport Youth Services
YWCA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.