To the editor:
Congratulations to the Lacroixs and the volunteers for their work and efforts in presenting to Newburyport one of the best Yankee Homecomings in years.
Thank you Terry and Tom Cusick for Olde Fashioned Sunday. Every year, we set up our “booth” and signs, talk to people about our lodge, and give out trinkets to kids. When we arrived, one of the volunteers took us to our site and helped with setting up our equipment.
Thank you Nicole Nadeau and Jim Kelcourse for the parade. When we arrived at Storey Avenue, volunteers took us to our location, which was marked by cones with numbers.
The parade started on time and moved without frequent stops. All along the route, we were greeted by “Here comes the Odd Fellows.”
From the officers and members of Quascacunquen Lodge No. 39.
DONALD ROGERS
Newburyport
