To the editor:
During the 1960s and ‘70s. Institution for Savings President John H. Pramberg Jr. was instrumental in preserving Newburyport’s downtown historical character.
Now, in 2021, Michael Jones, current IFS CEO, is leading the movement to destroy Newburyport’s historical character by suing the city to dissolve the Downtown Overlay District. The DOD is the primary mechanism that protects Newburyport from unbridled construction.
Isn’t it ironic? Newburyport has a Historical Commission of experts to review construction permits and to protect the city from poorly thought-out buildings. Yet when the city defends itself from IFS suing it, the city excludes members of the Historical Commission from participating in settlement negotiations!
Isn’t it ironic that the location of the IFS proposed construction is bordered on three sides by residential homes? Yet IFS continues to propose a massive commercial structure that overwhelms the neighborhood and is not compatible with the surroundings!
Isn’t it ironic that the Institution for Savings and their vocal supporters argue the importance of the bank to the city of Newburyport. IFS constantly publicizes and often advertises their contributions to their chosen local charities (a tax write-off for the bank).
Yet abutters to the bank’s location pay at least 10 times the amount of property taxes as the IFS State Street building contributes to the city. Taxpaying residents contribute far more tax dollars overall to Newburyport than businesses.
Newburyport city councilors and Planning Board members should vote “no” on the IFS proposed settlement!
PETER MACKIN
Newburyport
Editor’s note: The Newburyport City Council voted against accepting the IFS proposed settlement at its meeting Monday night. The issue will now return to the Land Court.
