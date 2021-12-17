To the editor:
I hope that most readers of this newspaper have read the article of Dec. 7 entitled “Penobscot’s don’t want ancestor’s scalping to be forgotten.” If you are a history buff and humanitarian like I am, I’m confident that you were appalled that the colonial settlers were paid a bounty for each Penobscot scalp that they delivered.
According to Military History Now, Vikings settled in North America in the 10th and 11th centuries. “Almost as soon as the Norsemen hauled their longboats onto the beaches, fighting broke out with the local natives.” In 1960 the U.S. Congress declared Oct. 9 as Leif Ericksson Day in honor of his discovery of America on Oct. 9, 1000. Leif was the son of the famous Eric the Red who settled in Greenland in 950 AD. Leif Ericksson and his men were fierce warriors that had conquered many lands with their iron weapons that the Indians did not possess. The Indians were no match for the Vikings.
The Penobscot Tribe is most saddened by the elimination of Indian from the Cleveland Baseball Team, because the Cleveland Indians were named such, in honor of Louis Sockalexis the first Indian MLB player, who was a Penobscot.
To a much less degree the Penobscot are saddened by the loss of the respected Amesbury Indian. In 1953 the AHS Indian football team went undefeated and won the state championship. After the season, I went back to Indian Island in Old Town, Maine, with my championship Indian jacket on and they were just as proud as I was. We celebrated our victory together. But they will not have that opportunity to be so honored in Cleveland or in Amesbury, because they are now just another victim of cancel culture.
If anyone is interested in what the real Penobscot are like today you can go to penobscotnation.org. You will first be struck by the statement, “The oldest continuous government in the world.” I have no clue as to the veracity of that statement but judging from the character and devotion to history of the Penobscot, I believe it to be true. Now please just read Chief Kirk E Francis’s Veterans Day message. It is very inspiring to this old veteran and my hope is that it you will be enlightened by and appreciative of it, as I expect you will.
JOHN R. CARTER
Seabrook
P.S. If you want to learn more about the Penobscot Indians, you can go to UTube Videos “ The Penobscot People & Nation: Culture, History and the Wabanaki.
