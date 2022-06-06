To the editor:
I am writing this letter as a rebuttal to the May 25 letter, “Attention needed on land destruction.” I am the proud parent of one of the many mountain bikers who thoroughly enjoy their time biking at March’s Hill. This makers space has been an incredibly healthy outlet for kids to plan, build, and experience downhill mountain biking.
The letter writers claimed that the land has been “forested...trees have been cut down, land has been bulldozed....” This could not be further from the truth. The Newburyport Parks Department has approved the creation of these two trails with strict guidelines. The children creating these trails are between the ages of 12-15. They do not operate heavy machinery or use chain saws. The trail is maintained by small garden tools that fit in their backpacks and by hours of hard manual labor. I’ll also note that many dead trees were recently cut down, not by the kids, but by the city certified arborist to keep the park healthy.
The neighbors claim of “noises by the bikers who seem most to use these dugout trails are concerns.” These children are grabbing their bikes after school and are home before it gets dark. They are breaking no noise ordinances and have the right to use a public park for their own personal enjoyment. The noises you are hearing are ones of celebration when a beginner biker tackles his first jump, of self fulfillment when they successfully perform a trick they have wanted to try, of camaraderie for the experiences they are all sharing together.
The writers mention, “We all worry about possible injuries occurring when there is no adult supervision.” These trails have existed for many years; in the last two years, while these trails have been built up, there have been no serious injuries. However, as a parent I am concerned for my child’s safety at March’s Hill for very different reasons. The neighbors have left threatening notes, confronted the boys by telling them to leave, and have also barricaded their trails with logs so they cannot bike. These actions by adults are shameful and are putting our kids at risk.
March’s Hill was gifted to the city as a children’s playground. I am proud of the decision of the Parks Department to allow our mountain bikers to thrive. Keep sending it kids!
ALICIA TAGUE
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.