To the editor:
Haven’t seen people obeying the 25 mph speed limit? That’s probably because having a one-size-fits-all speed limit is simplistic to the point of being ludicrous.
25 mph is certainly appropriate for some streets in Newburyport. Most of Washington Street is a good example as are many other residential streets like Olive or Prospect. The streets are narrow, have residences close to the street, and visibility is sometimes limited.
For Merrimac, Water, and State streets downtown as well cross streets like Pleasant or Prince Place, 25 mph is much too fast: in fact, it’s seriously dangerous. People cross, often invisibly, anywhere they choose. The lanes are cluttered with delivery trucks as well as those obstructive and offensive outside dining platforms. And, the condition of the streets is an embarrassment. Why do you want to endanger the walking public by having a 25 mph speed limit?
High Street has been at 30 mph for decades, a reasonable speed. It has been at this speed as safely as it is likely to be at 25 mph. Please return the 30 mph posts.
25 mph on Graf Road, however, is absurd. It’s a broad street with no residences. Buildings are set way back from the road so that entering vehicles are visible well ahead, and in the last 20 years, I haven’t seen more than a handful of people walking on this road. Most drivers go 40 mph which is suitable for Graf Road; it could even be 45 mph. What does it benefit the city to make every driver a criminal?
Low Street is now posted at 35 mph which is good, and obeyed by most drivers…thank you!
If you want drivers to obey speed limits, then make speed limits appropriate to the street.
ROBERT KELLER
Newburyport
