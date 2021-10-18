To the editor:
Newburyport streets are busy. The city’s continued growth, attractive visitor amenities, and residents working from home are the new reality. An active and vibrant community is a good thing, but it can bring increased traffic and quality of life concerns. It’s also no secret we literally have crumbling roads and sidewalks that haven’t been touched in decades.
As a ward councilor, most of my time with constituents is spent addressing traffic safety or street and sidewalk conditions. I am constantly asked, “When will my road get paved?”, “Why isn’t my sidewalk fixed?”, “Can we slow cars down?”, “Can we add a crosswalk?”, “How can my child safely walk to school or a bus stop?”, or “Why wasn’t I notified earlier about the construction on my street?”
On the flipside, we have to support our city departments with the tools, funding, and resources they need to deliver.
We know “what” we need to do. Saying we need infrastructure improvements is the easy part. But “how” do we get there? What candidate wants “process!” as a slogan? Process is not flashy and can go unnoticed. However, it is critical to quality, efficiency, transparency, and equity.
Roadwork can range from simple paving to complete reconstruction. A successful outcome is based on the level of planning starting with proper queuing of roads for work, coordinating underground utility work, determining project materials, planning crosswalks and public safety elements, all the way through managing the project to completion.
I am co-sponsoring Ordinance 84, “Alteration and Maintenance of the Public Right-of-Way.” Ordinance 84 outlines a process for road and sidewalk project selection, planning, and execution. It requires city departments to annually provide an updated five-year roadwork plan for public input. For each construction project, it requires a concept plan and written description to inform residents of the design elements, approximate schedule, and construction impacts. The ordinance also serves as a checklist to ensure projects consider all relevant design standards.
Ordinance 84 would support residents, staff, and government officials as we work together to make meaningful headway on our neighborhood infrastructure. I urge residents to contact the City Council and ask them to vote yes on process and yes on Ordinance 84.
Christine Wallace
Ward 4 councilor
Newburyport City Council
The writer is a registered professional civil engineer.
