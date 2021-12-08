To the editor:
America has lost one of its best friends with the passing of Sen. Bob Dole.
He was not only a war hero but also an elected official who could work both sides of the aisle to reach a consensus and do the right thing for the American people. Sen. Dole also had a connection to Essex County that most people don’t know about.
John Diamantakiou, who lived in West Lynn and graduated from Lynn Classical High School, went on to become a key adviser to the senator in his Washington office.
Sadly, he passed away far too young. Sen. Dole traveled to Lynn without any fanfare to attend John’s burial services in Lynn’s Pine Grove Cemetery.
As I watched the senator standing all alone with tears in his eyes, it occurred to me then, as it does today, that we need more Bob Doles in our government – kind and decent people who never forgot those who help them.
JOHN O’BRIEN
Salem
