To the editor:
Have you noticed the cleaner streets in Amesbury? If so, you should be aware that they are primarily due to Cindy Richardson Conant’s extraordinary determination to rid Amesbury’s roadways of litter. Her efforts are working!
I know that I speak for the many others who have also noticed, and who share my appreciation when I say “Thank You” to Cindy for contributing countless hours to make her community a better place to live.
CAROL FINN
Amesbury
