To the editor:
In response to the letter written by Lynn Kettleson published in the July 13 edition:
Mr. Kettleson’s letter ostensibly addressing the Larkin Road, Newbury, issues reads like a compensated public relations piece. Nowhere in his letter does Mr. Kettleson state how opening Larkin Road will benefit Newbury residents. The fact is, it will merely benefit Georgetown residents.
The residents of Larkin Road have pointed out the higher speed limit on Larkin now at 30 mph as opposed to the lower speed limit on Parish Road in Georgetown (25 mph) for over a year now.
As of today, the speed limit on Larkin has not been changed. Lowering the speed limit should not be “offered.” The Select Board should not bargain with public safety.
The fact the road remained closed for nearly a decade because the Select Board and Finance Committees refused to spend the money to repair the damaged bridge reveals all voters need to know about where the town’s priorities for Larkin Road rank. Now we are told, it is illegal to “close” the road.
Even now, the new culvert was built without town funds. The culvert was fully paid for by the contractor who is building a new development along Larkin, though the development is officially in Georgetown.
Had the contractor not agreed to fund the build, the issue of Larkin Road being opened to through traffic would not have been raised by the Select Board, the emergency response leaders, Georgetown, or anyone else because Newbury town governance had no intention of rebuilding the bridge using public funds though the culvert is fully within Newbury.
As to the cost of the second Town Meeting, many believe the estimate suggesting it will cost as much as the annual meeting is disingenuous.
For any off-site meeting, the venue is typically the largest expense. The only expense of using the Newbury Elementary School is likely to be the minimal utilities and the compensation for a custodian.
There is only one warrant on the docket for the meeting. The meeting then should be short, perhaps as short as 30 minutes, or approximately one-quarter of the time required of the annual meeting.
It should then cost approximately one-quarter of the annual Town Meeting costs.
ROBERT ROSS
Byfield
