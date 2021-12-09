To the editor:
On behalf of Opportunity Works Inc.’s board of directors, senior management, staff and individuals supported, we extend our sincerest gratitude to the NAID Foundation for their generous contribution of $500,000.
Throughout the pandemic, we have faced enormous challenges surrounding COVID-19. However, we remained steadfast in our commitment to empowering our individuals.
We became more creative and adept in providing genuine and unique opportunities for the hundreds of people we support throughout the Merrimack Valley.
Our partnership with the NAID Foundation has been remarkable and we want to thank them for their generosity toward our valuable work and important mission throughout the last several decades. The foundation’s commitment to community truly makes a difference in the world, and we are extremely grateful.
Their support will provide a lasting impact on our organization and allow us to continue providing exemplary services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, autism and acquired brain injuries. We are grateful they recognized Opportunity Works as a unique organization with tailored, person-centered programs and services.
Opportunity Works Inc.’s board of directors, staff and individuals served are committed to a thoughtful, due diligence process to ensure the prioritization and utilization of their generous gift. This collaborative effort enables us to collectively engage in meaningful and effective decisions that will positively benefit Opportunity Works’ present and future endeavors.
We thank the NAID Foundation for their partnership throughout the years and for their embodiment of the Opportunity Works mission: “Together, we empower people. Together, we change lives.”
JASON A. LACROIX
President
JANE HARRIS-FALE
Executive Director
For the Opportunity Works board of directors
