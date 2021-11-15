To the editor:
There is a section of land on Route 110 in Merrimac that used to be a restaurant plaza. It was burned down awhile ago.
Now, I look there and they are bulldozing trees past the plaza. They are building another condo. This is the fourth one along Route 110 toward the center of Merrimac.
In the back of this property is the Water Department. One side is a protected stream-like pond. The other side is a very old cemetery.
My question is why?
The Town of Merrimac approved this onslaught. They are willing to annihilate and threaten the homes of many living creatures. Did they ask the animals if it was OK with them that their homes are destroyed?
No, they didn't.
The town thinks it's OK to promote homelessness and despair toward their wildlife. This place meant so much to me. The bulldozer guy said the trees are useless. I guess the town feels the same way. It is beyond cruel.
Don't we need our creatures more than money? Apparently not! I will never understand why. I am so heartbroken. I can never describe the anger I feel.
MADELEINE J. CAMPBELL
Merrimac
