To the editor:
Our dad would be a great mayor because he is kind, responsible, respectful, a good friend, smart, and always helps everyone.
He has amazing ideas about how to improve our community. One thing he wants to do is to put in new sidewalks and streets because they have not been paved in a very long time.
Most of all, he wants City Hall to work for you! He wants people to feel comfortable and have a chance to pop into his office and share the issues or the things they are proud of in Newburyport and listen to those specific things.
Almost every day, he goes out and canvasses for hours. That’s all time being outside talking and meeting with people. Even with his commitment to the city, he still manages to make it to our soccer games, cross-country meets and other activities.
He’s the best dad that we could ever ask for and we’re so proud of him for running for mayor! We love him so much.
That is why we think he should be mayor, so please consider voting for Sean Reardon.
Sadie Reardon, age 13
Ruby Reardon, age 12
Oliver Reardon, age 9
