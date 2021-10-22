To the editor:
The Newburyport Ward 6 people on Phillips Drive, Drew Street, Sullivan Drive and Ryan Road have endured drainage and flooding problems for decades.
Flooded basements, yards and streets have caused them tremendous difficulties.
It has been four years since city officials began to meet with involved residents. During that time, a series of promises have been made to them regarding when the work to remedy their drainage and flooding problems would be performed. And in each case, excuses were later made about why the work was being delayed.
After reading Councilor Afroz Khan’s letter in this newspaper Oct. 18, I took a ride out to Phillips Drive to see if anything was being done.
I asked a couple of residents out for a walk for directions to the work. Both told me there was no work started, that it had been postponed again until next year, and that they would not be surprised if it would be postponed again. That is how I first learned about the delays.
I wouldn’t characterize the shabby treatment these people have received as anything praiseworthy; we’ve been stringing then along with false promises for too long. Delays this long when construction costs are rising make little sense.
Funding for this project, and road and sidewalk repairs, was approved long ago. In the outer wards of Newburyport, our streets remain a disgrace.
I won’t be voting for Charles Tontar for mayor.
Ed Anderson
Newburyport
