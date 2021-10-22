To the editor:
I am voting for Sean Reardon for mayor because he pushed to get our kids back in school last year when many other communities did not go back all year.
With three kids in the school system, Sean’s outstanding leadership in a very difficult and stressful time is why he has my support.
My wife, Jackie, was born and raised in Newburyport and has known Sean all her life. Like everyone else who knows Sean that long, they trust Sean to do the right thing, no matter how difficult the situation.
I have also gotten to know Sean and Jessie from coaching their daughter, Ruby, at Seacoast United, where I have worked with families from Newburyport and surrounding towns for seven years.
Through my work at Seacoast, I’ve also seen how much remote learning affected families with children. Parents from other towns were amazed to hear that Newburyport had an in-person option for almost the entire year.
The education of our children is the No. 1 priority for my wife and I, and the clear choice for mayor in that regard is Sean Reardon.
If you have children, there is no other choice than for you to support Sean on Nov. 2.
Mike Savastra
Newburyport
