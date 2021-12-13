To the editor:
We would like to thank Paula and the staff at Carry Out Café on State Street for their delicious soups, salads, sandwiches and takeout meals which they have been making for 22 years.
Having used the cafe for art receptions in past years was a delight and will be missed by many in the area.
Paula also provided a lovely calm meeting place to enjoy lunch and time off from the kitchen at home.
Thank you to Paula and staff for all they did to make life easier for us. You will be missed.
MARGE AND SKIP MOTES
Newburyport
