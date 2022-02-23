To the editor:
The school administration presented the Pentucket Regional Schools budget at a public hearing on Feb. 15 and the school committee will discuss and possibly vote for the budget on March 1.
With a short time frame, the Pentucket towns will be grappling with the question of overrides not only for this fiscal year but potentially for the next few years.
The principal drivers of the requested increases are as follows: Charter School increase at $19,000 estimated, a devastating loss of regional transportation funds at $144,000, significant increases in new transportation contacts totaling $328,511, $640,000 for eight new teaching positions, $110,000 for two new custodians for the new building, $55,000 for tech aides, $45,000 for tech repair, and $60,000 to add days to contract for four SPED Coordinators.
The FY 20 projected budget came in at $40,423,385 and there are significant increases for FY 21 at 8.8%, followed by FY 22 at 6.45%, followed by FY 23 at 6.5% . These increase will bring the budget over 3 cycles from $40,736,874 to $49,945.493 as projected. The cost increases for each town are as follows for this cycle: Groveland; $872,485, West Newbury; $753,725 and Merrimac; $978,020
There are additional expenses and uncertain items such as insurance costs, enrollments, class sizes and contract negotiations but the pattern is clear that these increases are exponential and will impose hardships on many taxpayers if passed.
The most important consideration of course is to fund the school system adequately throughout all cycles to address operational deficits and ensure the highest educational integrity for our district’s children.
My concern is the school district will place itself at unnecessary risk to attempt to rely on budgets constructed on multi-year overrides. Should these not materialize we can enter a period of underfunding or defunding programs
2 out of 3 towns must pass overrides to approve the expenditures and this may not happen this year.
What I recommend is the budget is voted down allowing more time for planning. A $9,208,619 increase in the budget may possibly be accommodated without overrides by applying a few more years, rather than the 3 cycle projections. Is it possible to phase in new positions more gradually and find efficiencies in other areas over a smoother, longer glide path? This should be explored and with more time it can be.
Last year the school administration with the support of the school committee averted an override even though the circumstances were somewhat different regarding the pertinent drivers in the budget.
Taxpayers should not be solely burdened to fund significant increases in operational costs which is a departure in policy initiative from recent years.
If the overrides fail or if the budget is voted down leading to a a budget that is constructed too late before July 1st fiscal year the administration may be forced to work with a 1/12 budget (one month’s rolling budget).
Perhaps at this juncture planning a 1/12 approach may be prudent. Time and thoughtful reflection is needed. Stakeholders should be enlisted over a longer time frame to assess their situation. What is most troublesome is the public hearing from February 15th to March 1st vote is only 10 business days for town administrators/ managers, finance committees and finance directors to assess our town’s position to support or not and what impacts will be made. Voters will have their voices initially in April at town meetings followed by override votes in the start of May.
With best intentions on all sides, the current budge may not only burden taxpayers, usher in a stunning reduction or curtailment of positions and services in each town, but also negatively affect our district’s school children. I don’t know anyone who would wish any of these conditions.
Joe D’Amore
Groveland
