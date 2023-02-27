To the editor:
Looking back at my days as a student in the Pentucket Regional School District, I am flooded with great memories.
I went on unforgettable field trips, discovered my creativity in art classes, developed my knowledge in honors classes, and had exceptional support from teachers and staff.
Although my school days were many years ago, my experience shouldn’t be something unattainable today. The Pentucket Regional School District students deserve to have a well-rounded education, but lack of funds year after year has been a major roadblock.
After attending a budget meeting in January, I learned more about the impact already felt by the students, their families and staff.
Increase in class sizes, financial burdens put on parents for activities, cuts in freshman and JV sports, canceled field trips, and retired teachers not replaced. This cannot continue to be an acceptable way to meet the needs of the students.
The Pentucket Regional School District needs to be properly funded. Having a quality school system not only influences the students’ academic success, it also increases the value of the community.
Throughout the budget process, the Pentucket Regional School District has been transparent.
There have been meetings held at the middle/high school, representation at Select Board meetings, and up-to-date information on a dedicated website, www.PentucketBudget.com.
Whether you are a parent of a Pentucket student or simply a resident of Groveland, West Newbury or Merrimac, I suggest you stay informed and get your facts from the source.
REBECCA BEAUCHER
Groveland
